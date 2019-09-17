  • search
    In pics: PM Modi spends his 69th birthday with his mother Heeraben Modi

    Ahmedabad, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and sought her blessings on Tuesday afternoon to mark his 69th birthday.

    In the image, PM Modi is seen having birthday lunch with his mother

    In the image, PM Modi is seen having birthday lunch with his mother

    Heeraben Modi, 98, lives in Raisin village with her younger son Pankaj Modi. After spending whole day in Gujarat PM Modi finally met his mother.

    PM Modi seeks his mother's blessings as he turns 69 today

    PM Modi seeks his mother’s blessings as he turns 69 today

    Here, PM Modi sought his mother's blessings as he turned 69 today. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam. He landed in Gujarat on Monday night and flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia on Tuesday morning.

    PM Modi interacting with his mother Heeraben Modi

    PM Modi interacting with his mother Heeraben Modi

    After the birthday lunch, PM Modi met his neighbours before he left from his mother's home.

    PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi at her Gandhinagar residence

    PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi at her Gandhinagar residence

    Despite his busy schedule, PM Modi often visits Heeraben on important days. Soon after winning a massive mandate for a second term in the 2019 national elections PM Modi met his mother.

