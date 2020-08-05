In pics: PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi watches Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan on TV with folded hands

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Aug 05: Heeraben, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, watched the live telecast of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram Temple earlier today, at her residence in Gandhinagar.

The state information department released the photos of Hiraba watching the event on TV. The photos showed her sitting on a chair with folded hands and watching the programme when PM Modi performed the bhoomi poojan. Hiraba lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

The PM laid the foundation of the temple, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and aided its ascendance to the heights of power.

Celebrations were held in various parts of Gujarat on the occasion and special prayers were offered in many temples across the state. People also expressed their joy by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. Hoardings in celebration of the event were also put up in various cities of Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

As a priest chanted Sanskrit 'shlokas' and the ground-breaking ceremony got under way under a giant marquee decorated in shades of reds and yellows, Modi and the other dignitaries, all in masks, maintained social distancing and sat a safe distance away from each other.

Golden chapter in Indian history says Amit Shah on Bhumi Pujan at Ayodhya

Slogans of 'Bharat Mataki Jai' and 'Har Har Mahadev' went up as the ritual ended and the prime minister laid the foundation of the temple. Bhajans and 'shlokas' were heard as the town, festooned with marigold flowers and yellow and saffron flags, celebrated the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Roads leading to Ayodhya were adorned with hoardings of the proposed temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple. Most shops were painted in bright yellow. The prime minister arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where Adityanath among others received him. Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

From there, he travelled to the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he performed prayers at the 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.