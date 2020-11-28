In pics: PM Modi’s 3-city corona vaccine review tour

PM Modi congratulates scientists

"At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi compliment's Zydus Cadila

Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey.

PM Modi greets people

Visuals shared from his visit to Ahmedabad show the Prime Minister greeting a crowd gathered behind barricades in the distance, outside the Zydus Biotech Park, with uniformed officials standing by.

Vaccine Status

PM Modi first reached Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development. The phase-I clinical trial of Zydus Cadilla's vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and the pharma company commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

After Ahmedabad, PM visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials. PM will now proceed to Pune to visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.