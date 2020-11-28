In pics: PM Modi’s 3-city corona vaccine review tour

After going around world, vaccine will be found in Pune: Sule

New Delhi, Nov 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.

The Prime Minister's Office said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and road map in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

Modi began by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Wearing a PPE kit, he reviewed the vaccine development process at the company's research centre, located over 20 km from Ahmedabad.

Modi was extensively briefed about the vaccine work at the plant by the company officials. He was briefed about the vaccine production procedure. He interacted with scientists and vaccine developers, an official said.

PM Modi congratulates scientists "At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress," PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi compliment's Zydus Cadila Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey. PM Modi greets people Visuals shared from his visit to Ahmedabad show the Prime Minister greeting a crowd gathered behind barricades in the distance, outside the Zydus Biotech Park, with uniformed officials standing by. Vaccine Status PM Modi first reached Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development. The phase-I clinical trial of Zydus Cadilla's vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and the pharma company commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. After Ahmedabad, PM visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials. PM will now proceed to Pune to visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.