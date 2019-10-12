In pics: PM Modi plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram

PM Modi plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram

It is the place where PM Modi is staying for the informal summit. "Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff," he tweeted.

PM Modi picking up litter Tat the beach

"Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," PM Modi further wrote.

PM Modi while walking on the beach

Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.

PM Modi with the Acupuncture

PM Modi seating at the beach with the acupuncture in his hand.