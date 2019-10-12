In pics: PM Modi plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram

  • search
    Chennai, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram, Chennai on Saturday early morning.

    Mamallapuram about 50 km from Chennai, with a 30-minute cleanliness drive this morning as PM Modi urged the people across the nation to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy".

    PM Modi, was seen picking up litter at a beach near Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa.

    Here are the images:

    PM Modi plogging on a beach in Mamallapuram

    It is the place where PM Modi is staying for the informal summit. "Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff," he tweeted.

    PM Modi picking up litter Tat the beach

    "Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," PM Modi further wrote.

    PM Modi while walking on the beach

    Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast.

    PM Modi with the Acupuncture

    PM Modi seating at the beach with the acupuncture in his hand.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
