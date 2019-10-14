In pics: Netherlands King and Queens first visit to India
New Delhi, Oct 14: King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima who are on a 5day visit to India were given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.
The Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived for their first state visit to India.
Dutch King and Queen with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion where the Netherland King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.
PM Modi welcomes the Dutch Kind and Queen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Netherlands King Willem-Alexander as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on, during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday.
PM Modi greeting to the Dutch King and Queen
King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday.
Dutch King and Queen at Rajghat
The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi.
Dutch King and Queen recieve a memento
Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima recieve a memento during their visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat.