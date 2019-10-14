  • search
    In pics: Netherlands King and Queens first visit to India

    New Delhi, Oct 14: King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima who are on a 5day visit to India were given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

    The Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrived for their first state visit to India.

    Here are the images of the Dutch King and queen:

    Dutch King and Queen with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Dutch King and Queen with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion where the Netherland King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

    PM Modi welcomes the Dutch Kind and Queen

    PM Modi welcomes the Dutch Kind and Queen

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Netherlands King Willem-Alexander as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on, during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday.

    PM Modi greeting to the Dutch King and Queen

    PM Modi greeting to the Dutch King and Queen

    King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday.

    Dutch King and Queen at Rajghat

    Dutch King and Queen at Rajghat

    The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi.

    Dutch King and Queen recieve a memento

    Dutch King and Queen recieve a memento

    Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima recieve a memento during their visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
