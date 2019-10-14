In pics: Netherlands King and Queens first visit to India

Dutch King and Queen with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion where the Netherland King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

PM Modi welcomes the Dutch Kind and Queen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Netherlands King Willem-Alexander as President Ram Nath Kovind looks on, during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday.

PM Modi greeting to the Dutch King and Queen

King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Monday.

Dutch King and Queen at Rajghat

The King of Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi.

Dutch King and Queen recieve a memento

Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima recieve a memento during their visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat.