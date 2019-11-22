  • search
    In pics: Kolkata switches to cricket mode for 1st day-night pink ball test match

    Kolkata, Nov 22: The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has gifted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a portrait of Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday in Kolkata.

    Mamata felicitated the Bangladesh PM Hasina with the protrait of Mujibur Rahman before the opening ceremony of first day-night pink ball test match flagged off in Eden Gardens in Kolkata between India and Bangladesh.

    Here are some glimpses of the historical day-night pink ball test match:

    Mamata Bannerjee gifts Bangladesh CM potrait of Mujibur Rahman:

    Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a politician and statesman of Bangladesh, people's love gained him a tittle and he was popularly known as ‘Bangabandhu'. He first served as the first President of Bangladesh and later served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 17 April 1971. Till he was assassinated on 15 August 1975.

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and CM Mamata at the opening ceremony of pink ball day-night test match

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and CM Mamata were presented at the opening ceremony of pink ball day-night test match on Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The pink-ball day-night is the first ever test match to be played in India.

    Eminent personalities and dignatories came to witness athe historical match:

    Several eminent personalities who came at the event are- Several political dignitaries, WB CM Mamata Banerjee, New BCCI President and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and many Indian cricket legends.

    Sweet turns pink in Kolkata

    The city of joy never lacks behind celebrating any occasion. Craze for cricket is high in Kolkata. The sweet sellers in the city made pink sweets honouring the pink ball day-night test match.

    Image Courtesy:@CabCricket

    Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
