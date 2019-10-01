In pics: Kolkata Durga puja pandals and idols

Kolkata, Oct 01: Ahead of the day of biggest festivital in Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a spree to inaugurate dozens of Durga Puja pandals in the city.

Sharing the pictures of the grand Durga puja pandals and ceremonies the TMC supremo wrote on her social media post, "What a joy it was to inaugurate 11 pujos in south #Kolkata Delighted to share some vignettes of Durga pujo from last evening. Warmest greetings and best wishes to all my brothers and sisters."

The entire city has geared up for the biggest celebration of the year. Every Bengali awaits whole year for Durga puja and as the festival has begun now so the City of Joy is ready to celebrate the much awaited festivities.

Here take a look at some of the Durga puja pandal and idols of Kolkata:

Behala 29 Palli The beautiful Behala 29 Palli idol with artistic touch. WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating Durga Puja pandals in the city WB CM Mamata Banerjee shares pictures of the Durga Puja pandal inauguration images and wrote, "The countdown to Durga Puja our biggest festival has begun. Like every year I visited a few community Durga Puja pandals. Here are some moments from today's inaugurations. It feels great to see everyone get ready to celebrate the much awaited festivities. Best wishes to all." Hindusthan Park Sarbojanin The Hindusthan Park Sarbojanin Durga idol is mesmerizing, the lights around the idol have raised it's beauty. Patuli Sarbojanin The Patuli sarbojanin Durga idol looks colourful and the artistic idol is different from the other idols of the city. Kumortuli Sarbojanin Being the artistic hub of the city the idol of Durga here is different and unique from other idols of the city. Ulatadanga Bidhan Sangha Here is the pandal decoration of the north Kolkata's Ulatadanga Bidhan Sangha. Barisha Sarbojanin The idol of the Barisha Sarbojanin this year have a touch of 'Gram Bangla" (Rustic Bengal). Ballygaunge Cultural Association The beautiful colourful idol of Ballygaunge Cultural Association, one of the popular Durga Puja of South Kolkata, this year their theme is (Jugalbandi).