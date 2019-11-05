In pics Jagadhatri puja: Its Significance, date and time

Jagadhatri meaning the saviour of the universe is the Goddess who comes to save the people from the demonic reign of the asuras:

According to mythology, Goddess Jagadhatri is another form of Devi Durga. In the Shukla Navami of the Bengali Month of Ashwin, the Devi appears as the ten-handed Goddess Durga, on the same day, on the month of Karthik, she presents herself in the form of the four-handed Devi Jagadhatri, the caring mother of the world.

Origin of Jagadharti Puja

Jagadharti Puja was first started by Maharaja Krishnachandra of Krishnanagar, Nadia in West Bengal. Jagadhatri Puja is very popular in Krishnanagar, Rishra, Chandannagar, Bhadreswar, Hooghly, Boinchi. In Krishnagar, Nadia Burima Jagadhatri Puja is one of the oldest Jagatdhatri Puja.

Maharaja Krishnachandra was inspired by this puja. Pimarily this puja was done by an old woman called ‘Burima' in Bengali.

About the idol of Goddess Jagadhatri:

The idol of Goddess Jagadhatri, it depicts her lion trouncing an elephant with his claws. This signifies the ego of the Gods being crushed and shattered by the Goddess.

History behind celebration of Jagadhatri puja:

It is believed, the Maharaja Krishna Chandra saw in his dream, a divinely beautiful lady, standing before him and saying, "Maharaja, worship me in the way I now shall incarnate before you. Worship me on ‘Shukla Navami' that shall come next." Then the lady transformed into a deity, sitting over a lion with different weapons in her hands- Sankha (conch), Chakra (ring) and Dhanurwan (Bow and arrow) lay in her hands.

Although the Jagatdhatri Puja has its origin in Krishnanagar, but today this festival is more popular in Chandannagar (the French ruled province of Bengal) in Hooghly is the most known for the grand heritage that it beholds in the worship of goddess Jagatdhatri.

Indra Narayan Choudhury, a richest businessmen in Bengal who was also a great friend of Maharaja Krishna Chandra initiated Jagatdhatri Puja in Chandannagar probably in 1755. Since, then the festival is celebrated with fervour every year.

Jagadhatri Puja timing 2019:

Navami Tithi Begins - 04:57 AM on Nov 05, 2019

Navami Tithi Ends - 07:21 AM on Nov 06, 2019