  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In pics: How preparations for Durga Puja pandals are going on

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 12: Only twenty days left for the biggest festival of the year, Durga puja. And Kolkata is at its last-minute preparation. Last-minute finishing work of pandals and idols are going on at a war footing speed. Durga Puja is not just about fun and festivities, it is an occasion that binds people from all sections of the society and gives them a chance to partake in the celebrations in an all-inclusive environment.

    Durga Idol of Ballygunge Cultural Association
    Durga Idol of Ballygunge Cultural Association

    Durga puja organizers across the city of joy have begun their countdown. Decorators are busy giving the final finishing to the pandals, and artisans are again busy in giving the Pygmalion touch to the idols. Decorators and the artisans have speedup their activities to complete their work before the festival that starts from October 4. Here are the images how last-minute preparation of Durga puja pandals going on.

    Ballygaunge Cultural Asscociation

    Ballygaunge Cultural Asscociation

    Dr Saptarshi Basu, the organizing secretary of Ballygaunge Cultural Asscociation, one of the famous Durga puja committee that celebrates the festival with grandeur and grace, said that this year their Durga puja theme is - ‘Jungalbandi' which literally means, "entwined twins."

    Artisans's work on progress at Ballygunge Cultural Association

    Artisans's work on progress at Ballygunge Cultural Association

    Through the medium of Durga puja they want to present Bengal's art, culture, language, tradition irrespective of any religion and caste.

    Behala club ongoing pandal work

    Behala club ongoing pandal work

    The last minute preparation of the Behala club is also in full swing- organizers said to Oneindia, this year they are celebrating the platinum jubilee as their Durga puja will complete 75 years.

    Behala Club Durga Puja theme ' Praner Parab katha'

    Behala Club Durga Puja theme ' Praner Parab katha'

    This year the Durga puja theme for this famous south Kolkata puja association is ‘ Praner parab katha', that signifies ‘Durga puja' the biggest festival of Bengalis among the all other festivals that they celebrate throughout the year.

    Behala 29 Palli getting ready for Durga puja

    Behala 29 Palli getting ready for Durga puja

    The final preparation of Behala 29 palli is also at a war footing speed. Decorators and artisans have speedup their activities to complete their work before the festival.

    Behala 29 Palli pandal work on progress

    Behala 29 Palli pandal work on progress

    This year their theme is ‘Aamar bhitor bahire' - this signifies the window, we have two different worlds that remains both the opposite side of a window- the outer world and inner world inside a house. But when we open a window both this world amalgamates.

    DumDum Park durga puja pandal work on progress

    DumDum Park durga puja pandal work on progress

    Here is how DumDum park Tarun sangha's last minute finishing work of pandals and idols are going on.

    Idol of Goddess Durga making on progress

    Idol of Goddess Durga making on progress

    Artisans spending sleepless nights to finish the work before the festive day.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    durga puja kolkata

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue