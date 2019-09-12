In pics: How preparations for Durga Puja pandals are going on

Ballygaunge Cultural Asscociation

Dr Saptarshi Basu, the organizing secretary of Ballygaunge Cultural Asscociation, one of the famous Durga puja committee that celebrates the festival with grandeur and grace, said that this year their Durga puja theme is - ‘Jungalbandi' which literally means, "entwined twins."

Artisans's work on progress at Ballygunge Cultural Association

Through the medium of Durga puja they want to present Bengal's art, culture, language, tradition irrespective of any religion and caste.

Behala club ongoing pandal work

The last minute preparation of the Behala club is also in full swing- organizers said to Oneindia, this year they are celebrating the platinum jubilee as their Durga puja will complete 75 years.

Behala Club Durga Puja theme ' Praner Parab katha'

This year the Durga puja theme for this famous south Kolkata puja association is ‘ Praner parab katha', that signifies ‘Durga puja' the biggest festival of Bengalis among the all other festivals that they celebrate throughout the year.

Behala 29 Palli getting ready for Durga puja

The final preparation of Behala 29 palli is also at a war footing speed. Decorators and artisans have speedup their activities to complete their work before the festival.

Behala 29 Palli pandal work on progress

This year their theme is ‘Aamar bhitor bahire' - this signifies the window, we have two different worlds that remains both the opposite side of a window- the outer world and inner world inside a house. But when we open a window both this world amalgamates.

DumDum Park durga puja pandal work on progress

Here is how DumDum park Tarun sangha's last minute finishing work of pandals and idols are going on.

Idol of Goddess Durga making on progress

Artisans spending sleepless nights to finish the work before the festive day.