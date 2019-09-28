  • search
    In pics: How Mahalaya ‘Tarpan’ was performed, following ‘Chokkhudaan’ across India

    Kolkata, Sep 28: And the most awaited festival begin. Mahalaya is celebrated across India on Saturday. This day marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. A big part of Mahalaya is to remember departed souls by offering 'tarpan'. This day is also a kind of invocation or invitation to the Mother Goddess through chanting mantras to descend on earth to ward off all evils. The day marks the beginning of Navaratri and Durga Puja.

    Here are some images showing how Mahalaya is celebrated today across India.

    ‘Tarpan’ for ancestors at the bank of River Brahmaputra:

    A devotee performs ‘Tarpan' for ancestors at the bank of River Brahmaputra on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Dibrugarh, Assam.

    “Tarpan

    A devotee offers "Tarpan" during Mahalaya at the bank of River Ganga in Kolkata. The day of Mahalaya bears supreme significance to the Bengali community. The day is immensely important because on this day people throng to the holy river Ganga in order to pay homage (tarpan) to their ancestors and forefathers.

    Devotees offers

    Devotees gather at the bank of River Ganga to offer "Tarpan" during Mahalaya in Kolkata.

    The ‘Chokkhudaan’ during Mahalaya:

    On this day the idol making of Goddess Durga reached it's final stage, and the painting of the eyes, the central figure of Durga, marking the symbolic bringing to life of the icon or invoking the deity-a ritual called (Chokkhodaan) that is most effectively carried out on the morning of Mahalaya.

    Durga idol making process of eye painting:

    An artist giving finishing touches to the idols of Goddess Durga for upcoming Durga Puja festival at Kumortuli in Kolkata.

    Holy dip in front of the Sri Ramanthaswamy Temple:

    Devotees gather to take holy dip on the occasion of "Mahalaya Amavasya", in front of the Sri Ramanthaswamy Temple, in Rameswaram.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
