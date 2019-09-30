In pics: Here is how India celebrating Navratri this year

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 30: India gears up into festive fervor as Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival begins, it is celebrated across India with high enthusiasm to honour the different avatars of Goddess Durga.

As per the Hindu calendar, Navaratri falls during the month of Ashvin in early autumn every year when each day, a different form of the goddess is worshiped. The festival is concluded with the 10th day's celebration known as 'Dussehra' when the idol of Goddess Durga is immersed in holy water after worshipping.

Here is how India celebrating Navratri this year:

In Ahmedabad Photos Of Participants Perform During An Event On The First Day Of Nine-day Long Navratri Festival, In Ahmedabad. Garba in Ahmedabad Photos Of NRIs, Dressed In Traditional Attire, Participate In A Garba Programme On The First Day Of Nine-day Long Navratri Festival, In Ahmedabad. Navratri in Jammu Photos Of A Devotee Offer Prayers At Goddess Kali Temple On The Second Day Of Navratri, In Jammu. In Ranchi Photos Of Nepali Women Perform Prayers During 'Kalash Satphna' On The First Day Of Navratri Festival, At Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) Ground In Ranchi. In Prayagraj Photos Of A Priest Hold A Child As He Touches His Forehead Against The Idol Of Goddess Maa Alopi Shankari Devi To Seek Blessings On The First Day Of Navratri Festival, In Prayagraj. In Jabalpur Photos Of Devotees Wait In A Queue To Offer Prayers At Khermai Temple On The First Day Of The Navratri Festival In Jabalpur. Women with their backs painted Photos Of Women With Their Backs Painted Depicting Current Affairs, Pose For Photographs In Ahmedabad.