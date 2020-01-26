In Pics: Grand 71st Republic Day 2020 parade celebrations at Rajpath

New Delhi, Jan 26: India today celebrated its 71st Republic Day. Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began on Sunday in the national capital with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the historic parade that takes place at the Rajpath every year, paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex behind the canopy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 last year. Amar Jawan Jyoti is symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier's helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it. It was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers martyred in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

He then proceeded to the stand where he welcomed Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the guest of honour this year along with President Ram Nath Kovind.

Upon the hoisting of the flag, the Republic Day parade kicked off. 22 tableaus -16 from states and union territories and the rest from various ministries and departments - took part in the Republic Day parade

Here is a glimpse of what the day was like. Check out of the most mesmerizing pictures from earlier today:

Ram Nath Kovind unfurls National Flag at Rajpath In Delhi, President of India Ram Nath Kovind unfurls the national flag on 71st Republic Day at Rajpath. The 21 Gun Salute was presented by 2233 Field Battery under the command of Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep. India's Military prowess at display in Republic Day Parade The battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, is commanded by Captain Sunny Chahar of 86 Armoured Regiment, at the Rajpath. The K-9 VAJRA-T commanded by Captain Abhinav Sahu of 269 Medium Regiment, at Rajpath. Sikh Light Infantry regiment at Parade with their war cry 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal' Sikh Light Infantry Regiment is led by Major Anjum Gorka of 6th Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The motto of the Regiment is ‘Deg Teg Fateh' and the war cry is ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal'. Naval Brass brand at Rajpath The display of Naval Brass Brand at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi. Indian Navy showcases its assets The Indian Navy showcases its assets like Boeing P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft and the Kolkata Class Destroyer and the Kalvari Class submarine. The indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant under construction at the Cochin Shipyard. Telangana Tableaux depicts Bathukamma - Floral Festival of the State Five years after its birth, Telangana - the youngest state of the country- tableaux depicts Bathukamma, a floral festival of the state and tableaux of Assam depicts bamboo and cane crafts from the state. HP tableau displays Kullu Dussehra festival, MP tableau depicts tribal museum Tableau of Himachal Pradesh showcases the Kullu Dussehra festival and the tableau of Madhya Pradesh depicts the Tribal Museum of state. J&K Tableau on govt's 'Back to Village' program In Delhi, the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir being showcased at the Republic Day parade. Jammu and Kashmir government's ‘Back to Village' program is the theme of the union territory's tableau, this year. Women CRPF biker team perform daredevil stunts on Royal Enfield Motorcycle Towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade, an all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF made its debut and showcase daredevil stunts. The 65-member team will display its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. New entrants Chinook, Apache helicopters perform fly-past Newly inducted Chinook heavy airlift and the Apache attack helicopters took part in the Republic Day flypast by the Indian Air Force. Three Chinook helicopters was seen at R-Day flypast followed by the 'Apache' formation comprising the latest attack helicopters. Five aircraft also flew in 'arrowhead' formation.