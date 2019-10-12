In pics: Glimpses of Modi-Xi informal summit
Chennai, Oct 12: With the second round of informal talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, India and China have decided to start a new chapter in their cooperation.
Both leaders on Saturday met at the picturesque Fisherman's Cove resort in Kovalam. On Friday both leaders bonded over a tour of the temples of Mahabalipuram, followed by cultural programmes and dinner that went well beyond the scheduled time.
Here are some glimpses of Modi-Xi informal summit
PM Modi with Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled together to the meeting place in the resort in a golf cart at Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram.
Artists perform welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping
Artists perform as they welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping during the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fisherman's Cove, Koval.
PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen having an engaging discussion. "We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Xi Jinping said today.
PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange gifts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen exchanging gifts, at Mamallapuram, on Saturday. PM Modi gifted Chinese President a hand-woven silk portrait created by the weavers of Sri Ramalinga Sowdambigai Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society in Sirumugaipudur in Coimbatore District, at lunch hosted by the PM.
The magnificent portrait is made using pure mulberry silk and gold thread (zari).
PM also gifted Nachiarkoil, a branched Annam lamp and a Thanjavur painting of a dancing Saraswathi to Xi Jinping.