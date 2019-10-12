In pics: Glimpses of Modi-Xi informal summit

PM Modi with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping travelled together to the meeting place in the resort in a golf cart at Fisherman's Cove in Kovalam near Mamallapuram.

Artists perform as they welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping during the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at Fisherman's Cove, Koval.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen having an engaging discussion. "We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Xi Jinping said today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen exchanging gifts, at Mamallapuram, on Saturday. PM Modi gifted Chinese President a hand-woven silk portrait created by the weavers of Sri Ramalinga Sowdambigai Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society in Sirumugaipudur in Coimbatore District, at lunch hosted by the PM.

The magnificent portrait is made using pure mulberry silk and gold thread (zari).

PM also gifted Nachiarkoil, a branched Annam lamp and a Thanjavur painting of a dancing Saraswathi to Xi Jinping.