In pics: BJP’s “seva saptah” aims to serve the society begins from AIIMS

PM Modi's birthday on September 17. Hence, hence his party has planned to observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic free.

The exercise will end on September 20. Shah, who is also the Union home minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them.

Shah is seen interacting with the doctors, patients and their family while distributing food and fruits at AIIMS.

The BJP president said, "Wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people."

In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.