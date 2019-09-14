  • search
    In pics: BJP’s “seva saptah” aims to serve the society begins from AIIMS

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Aiming to celebrate the sixty ninenth birth day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched "seva saptah" (week of service) on Saturday. As the part of the campaign Home Minister and the BJP national president Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS.

    Home Minister Amit Shah distributing food to a patient at AIIMS

    PM Modi's birthday on September 17. Hence, hence his party has planned to observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic free.

    BJP top brass sweeps the floor at AIIMS and launches 'Seva saptah'

    The exercise will end on September 20. Shah, who is also the Union home minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them.

    Amit Shah interacting with doctors at AIIMS

    Shah is seen interacting with the doctors, patients and their family while distributing food and fruits at AIIMS.

    Amit Shah launches 'Seva saptah' to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi

    The BJP president said, "Wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people."

      BJP celebrates PM Modi's birthday week as Seva Saptah
      Amit Shah while distributing food and fruits to the AIIMS patients

      In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.

