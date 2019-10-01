  • search
    In pics: BJP-Maharashtra Assembly election campaign 2019

    Mumbai, Oct 01: The Maharashtra assembly elections are just around the corner, and the flow of political leaders from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the BJP are still continuing. Amid this, Aaditya Thackeray, the eldest son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray has confirmed that he will be contesting the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 on October 21 from Mumbai's Worli segment.

    The BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting the Maharashtra elections together. Winning 41 of the 48 parliamentary seats in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena had a combined vote share of 51 per cent.

    Here are some images of BJP-Maharashtra Assembly Election Campaign 2019:

    Photos Of Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray, The Elder Son Of Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, With His Brother Tejas During A Rally To Announce His Candidature From Worli Seat For Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, In Mumbai.

    Photos of Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, seated with his mother Rashmi during a rally to announce his candidature from Worli seat for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai.

    Photos of Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray, the elder son of party Chief Uddhav Thackeray, presented with a sword as he announces his candidature from Worli seat for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai

    Photos of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and State BJP President Chandrakant Patil during a party function, in Mumbai.

    Photos of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and State BJP President Chandrakant Patil welcomes Vanchit Bahujan Agahadhi Leader Gopichand Padalkar as he joins BJP, in Mumbai.

