    In pics: B’desh PM Sheikh Hasina on 4-day visit to India

    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit to India on Thursday. This is Hasina's first visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term and the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries.

    External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi will call on Bangladesh PM during her visit. She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold a bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5.

    Mamata greets B'desh PM Hasina on birthday, hopes for strong Indo-Bangla ties

    Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being received by the Mos For Women And Child Development, Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri, on her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.

    Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.

    Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina getting down from the flight in the airport.

    Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by the dignitaries upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.

