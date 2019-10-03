In pics: B’desh PM Sheikh Hasina on 4-day visit to India
New Delhi, Oct 03: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in the national capital on a four-day visit to India on Thursday. This is Hasina's first visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term and the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an aim to further intensify bilateral relations between the two countries.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi will call on Bangladesh PM during her visit. She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold a bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in India
Sheikh Hasina waves upon her arrival at the airport
Sheikh Hasina getting down from the flight
Sheikh Hasina is greeted by the dignitaries
