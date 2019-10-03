In pics: B’desh PM Sheikh Hasina on 4-day visit to India

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in India

Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being received by the Mos For Women And Child Development, Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri, on her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina waves upon her arrival at the airport

Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina getting down from the flight

Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina getting down from the flight in the airport.

Sheikh Hasina is greeted by the dignitaries

Photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is greeted by the dignitaries upon her arrival at the airport in New Delhi.