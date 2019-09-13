  • search
    In pics: 10 weapons of Goddess Durga and its significance

    Kolkata, Sep 13: Devi or Shakti symbolizes Maa Durga, the unlimited power. Shakti is an embodiment of supreme divine energy, that is unleashed by the Goddess to destroy evil and restore virtue and peace in the world.

    Goddess Durga was incarnated with the combined powers of many Gods and bestowed with gifts, weapons and boons, making her the all-powerful Shakti or 'Durgatinashini' the one who eliminates all suffering.

    The ten arms of the deity symbolize that she protects her devotees from all directions namely the eight corners and from the sky and the earth.

    The ten hands of Goddess Durga hold in them a conch, discuss, lotus, sword, bow with arrow, trishul, mace, thunderbolt, snake and flame. Maa Durga carries these ten powerful weapons and sits on the king of all animals, lion to go into battle against evil.

    Here are the significance of the weapons that the deity carries:

    Conch

    The conch is the symbol of the primordial sound called 'AUM' from which the entire creation emerged.

    Sudarshan Chakra or Discuss

    Lord Vishnu's gift symbolises that Durga is the center of creation and all the universe revolves around her.

    Lotus

    The lotus is the symbol of Brahma, and represents wisdom, as well as liberation through knowledge. Durga's compassion will help men rise up from their worldly bondage and evil to attain Moksha or liberation.

    Sword

    Sword marks the sharpness of intellect enjoining humans to use the sense of discrimination to overcome their negativity.

    Bow and arrow

    The bow and arrow are the symbols of energy while the bow represents potential energy, the arrow represents the kinetic energy.

    Trishul or Trident

    The trishul or the trident has three sharp edges meaning that humans are composed of three qualities namely Tamas (inactivity and lethargic tendency), Rajas (hyperactivity and desires) and Sattva (positivity and purity).

    Mace

    Enjoins humans to exhibit loyalty, love and devotion to Mother Durga.

    Vajra or Thunderbolt

    Indra's gift that symbolises firmness of character, determination, and supreme power.

    Club or axe

    Representations of Durga alternate between these two weapons. Both symbolise the powers of Vishwakarma, and have the power to destroy as well as create.

    Snake

    The tenth hand is actually supposed to be holding a snake. It symbolises consciousness and the masculine energy of Shiva.

