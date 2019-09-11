In photos: PM Modi plays with calf, adores cow and sits with trash collectors

  • search
    Mathura, Sep 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mathura on Wednesday inaugurated 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Programme 2019, along with this he also launched National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), the National Artificial Insemination Programme, and 16 other projects of Uttar Pradesh government related to livestock, tourism and road construction.

    PM Modi plays with calf in Mathura
    PM Modi met the women who pick plastic from the garbage. He met and interacted with 25 women garbage workers. The women wearing masks and gloves responded to Modi's questions on garbage generated from households and the amount of plastic in them. The women were honoured for their work.

    Prime Minister Modi sat with the women who pick plastic from garbage and helped them out

    In the event in Mathura today, Prime Minister Modi sat with the women who pick plastic from garbage and helped them out. Images of the PM sitting on the ground with the women and sorting plastic from waste made for a powerful message in his mission to end single-use plastic.

    PM Modi deliver speech during 'Swachhta Hi Seva' program in Mathura

    PM Modi said, "We need to make efforts to rid our homes, offices, and workplaces of single-use plastic by 2nd October 2019. I appeal to self-help groups, civil society, individuals and others to join this mission."

    Other Ministers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini at the event

    Other Ministers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini at the event

    In the launching ceremony of the National Artificial Insemination Programme. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath & Mathura MP Hema Malini were also present with PM Modi.

    PM Modi launched National Animal Disease Control Programme

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also launched National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) that aims to eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock.

    The NADCP has two components- to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication of the same by 2030.

    PM Modi adores a cow during the launching event of NADCP

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi adored a cow during the launching event of NADCP in Mathura today. Here he was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Giriraj Singh.

      PM Modi plays with a calf at the launching ceremony of NADCP

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi adored a cow during the launching event of NADCP in Mathura today. Here he was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Giriraj Singh.

