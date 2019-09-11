In photos: PM Modi plays with calf, adores cow and sits with trash collectors

Prime Minister Modi sat with the women who pick plastic from garbage and helped them out

In the event in Mathura today, Prime Minister Modi sat with the women who pick plastic from garbage and helped them out. Images of the PM sitting on the ground with the women and sorting plastic from waste made for a powerful message in his mission to end single-use plastic.

PM Modi deliver speech during 'Swachhta Hi Seva' program in Mathura

PM Modi said, "We need to make efforts to rid our homes, offices, and workplaces of single-use plastic by 2nd October 2019. I appeal to self-help groups, civil society, individuals and others to join this mission."

Other Ministers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mathura MP Hema Malini at the event

In the launching ceremony of the National Artificial Insemination Programme. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath & Mathura MP Hema Malini were also present with PM Modi.

PM Modi launched National Animal Disease Control Programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also launched National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) that aims to eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock.

The NADCP has two components- to control the diseases by 2025 and eradication of the same by 2030.

PM Modi adores a cow during the launching event of NADCP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi adored a cow during the launching event of NADCP in Mathura today. Here he was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Giriraj Singh.

PM Modi arrives in Mathura, gives rag pickers a hand

PM Modi plays with a calf at the launching ceremony of NADCP

