    In Patna Sahib, two former colleagues Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Shankar Prasad set for a face-off

    New Delhi, Mar 21: Sitting BJP, Shatrughan Sinha is unlikely to be fielded from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. The seat in all probability will go to union minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

    While Prasad is expected to get the ticket for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Sinha is yet to make it clear, which party he would contest the elections from. Sinha, it may be recalled had said that he would make his plans clear on March 22.

    Sinha has fallen out of favour with the party owing to his constant criticism of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Moreover he has been openly aligning with the opposition parties of late.

    There is speculation that he could contest the Patna Sahib seat on an RJD ticket. He has in the past referred to his proximity to RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam.

    Sinha is a two time MP from Patna Sahib. In 2014, he had defeated Gopal Prasad Sinha of the JD(U).

    In 2009, he won this seat by defeating Shekhar Suman of the Congress. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Sinha had held the portfolio of health and shipping. Back then he was a Rajya Sabha member.

    The battle would be an interesting one between Prasad and Sinha. This would be Prasad's first election to the Lok Sabha. Prasad during his stint as a lawyer had filed a petition against Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the fodder scam. His father, Thakur Prasad was a minister in the Bihar government in the 1970s. Prasad has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2000.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:33 [IST]
