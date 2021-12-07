In Parliament today: RS to discuss setting up of National Surrogacy Board

'Vehicle was signalled to stop but it tried to flee': Amit Shah explains how the Nagaland firing unfolded

New Delhi, Dec 07: On Monday, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah addressed Parliament about the killings of civilians in Nagaland in a botched up counter-insurgency operation by the Indian Army.

Shah said that the Centre was watching the situation closely and the government deeply regretted the loss of lives. In another development Congress MP Shashi Tharoor resigned from Sansad TV in protest against the suspension of the 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha today:

Kiran Rijiju to move Bill to further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

In the Rajya Sabha today:

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move Bill for regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services for addressing the issues of reproductive health where assisted reproductive technology is required for becoming a parent or for freezing gametes, embryos, embryonic tissues for further use due to infertility, disease or social or medical concerns and for regulation and supervision of research and development and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to move Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.