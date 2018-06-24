In new online magazine, Lashkar says 2018 will be tough for Indian forces

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has launched its new online magazine, Wyeth in which it speaks of tough times in Kashmir this year. Describing the Kashmir battle as the common man's struggle, the magazine says that this year would be a tough one for the security agencies in Kashmir.

In the interview with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba's spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Ghaznavi, it says Pakistan is capable of handling any situation. It does not need to deploy proxies for its battle, the article also states. He further said that Pakistan has both a moral and legal obligation to support the state and the struggle of the people. He also said that the issue relating to the partition of India and Pakistan was unfinished business.

He further said that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba would advise the fringe groups on the battle in Kashmir. They do not have a clear agenda and end up helping India. The outfit would advise them and would also distribute the Quran and Hadith to guide them, the article also said.

The launch of the magazine comes just a day after security forces released a hit-list of 21 terrorists. The hit-list includes three Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists who fall under the A++ category. According to the hit-list three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba are active in the Hajan and Pulwama areas.

