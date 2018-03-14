In Nagaland, the CM is the richest with assets worth Rs 36.41 crore

11 out the 12 ministers in the newly elected Nagaland assembly are crorepatis. A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that the average assets of the 12 ministers are at Rs 7.86 crore.

The Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has the highest assets at Rs 36.41 crore. He is followed by Kaito Aye and Neiba Kronu with assets worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively.

The minister with the lowest assets is Paiwang Konyak. He has assets worth Rs 49.81 lakh. He is followed by Pangnyu Phom and Tongpang Ozukum with assets worth Rs 1 crore each.

The report also states that out of the 12 ministers analysed, only 2 have pending criminal cases against them.

A total of 3 ministers are in the group of 31 to 50 years while 7 are between 51 and 80 years respectively. There is not a single woman minister in the newly elected assembly the ADR report also states.

OneIndia News

