Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NDPP202
NPF210
OTH161
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP294
CPIM161
OTH81
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG166
NPP104
OTH167
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NDPP2020
NPF21038
BJP911
JDU301
IND208
NPP200
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP2940
CPIM16149
IPFT710
OTH100
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG16629
NPP1042
OTH630
UDP538
BJP510
NCP002
NESDP001
GNC001
IND0013
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

In Nagaland, the choice is between the Trishul and Cross says Church

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council has written an open letter to chose between the Trishul and the Cross in the assembly elections. The letter asked believers not to surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who are seeking to pierce the heart of Jesus Christ.

Image for representation only
Image for representation only

It may be recalled that the NBCC had stated earlier that India had witnessed its worst persecution of minorities in 2015-17.

In the letter the NBCC observed, "We cannot deny that the Hindutva movement in the country has become unprecedentedly strong and invasive in the last few years with BJP, the political wing of RSS, in power."

[Nagaland elections: Church's statement may boost BJP's chances]

"God must be weeping when Naga politicians are running after those who seek to destroy Christianity in India. Our people are fond of propaganda and because of this we often miss reality. India has experienced its worst persecution ever in 2015-2017. You will be fully aware that persecutions have been tripled in recent years. Pastors, evangelists and missionaries are dragged openly in the streets, harassed, insulted and many made to suffer. Their homes destroyed and children discriminated in schools. Worship places were burnt down and believers are often disturbed and harassed. The Bible is openly burnt and confiscated," the letter also noted.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

nagaland assembly elections 2018, nagaland, church

Story first published: Saturday, March 3, 2018, 9:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.