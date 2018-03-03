In Nagaland, the choice is between the Trishul and Cross says Church

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council has written an open letter to chose between the Trishul and the Cross in the assembly elections. The letter asked believers not to surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who are seeking to pierce the heart of Jesus Christ.

It may be recalled that the NBCC had stated earlier that India had witnessed its worst persecution of minorities in 2015-17.

In the letter the NBCC observed, "We cannot deny that the Hindutva movement in the country has become unprecedentedly strong and invasive in the last few years with BJP, the political wing of RSS, in power."

"God must be weeping when Naga politicians are running after those who seek to destroy Christianity in India. Our people are fond of propaganda and because of this we often miss reality. India has experienced its worst persecution ever in 2015-2017. You will be fully aware that persecutions have been tripled in recent years. Pastors, evangelists and missionaries are dragged openly in the streets, harassed, insulted and many made to suffer. Their homes destroyed and children discriminated in schools. Worship places were burnt down and believers are often disturbed and harassed. The Bible is openly burnt and confiscated," the letter also noted.

