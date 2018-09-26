In mystery killing of Indian Mujahideen ringleader, link to an Azamgarh Madrasa crops up

New Delhi, Sep 26: The mystery death of an Indian Mujahideen ringleader in Nepal has left many baffled. Investigations till date have not been able to ascertain the motive behind the killing of Khursheed Alam who was a prime facilitator for the Indian Mujahideen and the accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Alam died on the spot after being shot at by four bike borne assailants.

It is a very well known fact that Alam was politically well connected. It was this connection that saved him from an extradition request that India had made over 20 years back. In fact after his death, he was declared a martyr and a huge compensation was paid to his family.

Apart from his political clout, he used several other methods to remain undetected and go about his activities. He had been undercover as a Maulana and then a teacher at the Raiyan National School in Nepal.

Interestingly, he ran an NGO called the Dawa Islah, which was directly connected to a Madrasa in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. It must be noted that the Azamgarh module of the Indian Mujahideen was the most powerful and the intelligence files indicate that the outfit was born in this place, which was once dubbed as a terror nursery.

It was from Azamgarh that the likes of Abdul Subhan, Dr Shahnawaz, Bada Sajid and others were born. The NGO run by Alam worked closely for several years with the Jamiat-ul-Islah, a Madrasa at Azamgarh of which Alam was an alumni.

During the peak of the Indian Mujahideen, some of the Madrasas especially in Azamgarh were under the scanner of the Intelligence agencies. It was alleged that they not only radicalised the youth, but also provided cover/shelter to the operatives.

Alam's link to the Indian Mujahideen was born at Azamgarh. It was this Madrasa that brought him close to a key IM operative Shakir. The Special Cell of the Delhi police while probing the Batla House encounter said that the key accused Ariz Khan who managed to get away got in touch with Alam. Khan who also is a product of the Azamgarh module is the nephew of Alam. It was Alam who got him in touch with another Nepal operative Naimuddin, who in turn prepared the Nepal Citizenship Card and passport as a result of which he was able to escape.