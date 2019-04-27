In MP voters say govt performed on roads and traffic

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Madhya Pradesh Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (61.91 per cent), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (39.19 per cent), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (32.69 per cent) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Madhya Pradesh.

The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.94 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.81), and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.08) was rated as Below Average says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

In rural Madhya Pradesh, top most voters' priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (59 per cent), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (56 per cent), and Electricity for Agriculture (40 per cent).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.96 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.81), and Electricity for Agriculture (1.81) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on providing Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.66) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.67) in rural Madhya Pradesh.

Employment opportunities remains top concern among voters: Survey

For the urban voters in Madhya Pradesh, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (70 per cent), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (45 per cent), and Better Law and Order/Policing (41 per cent).

The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.88 on a scale of 5), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (1.85), and Better Law and Order/Policing (1.84) was rated as Below Average.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on Better Roads (1.88) and Traffic Congestion (1.96) in urban Madhya Pradesh.