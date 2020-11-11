In MP’s prestige battle, Scindia comes out with flying colours

New Delhi, Nov 11: In the battle of prestige between Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, the former came out with flying colours.

The final tally in the MP by-polls stood at 19 for the BJP and 9 for the Congress. 28 constituencies had gone to polls and counting was completed on Tuesday. The BJP had in fact for almost the entire day held on its mighty lead.

The by-elections were necessitated after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP. His loyalists too followed suit. The election was a closely watched one since it was a battle of prestige between Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath.

The victory in MP would be a boost to Scindia as he would have conveyed a strong message to the Congress which had ignored his claims for a larger role in the party. Nath on the other hand would was eager to prove that he could still deliver. A major victory in the by-elections would have also seen the downfall of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government.

The by-elections were held after 25 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned and joined the BJP. The bypolls were also necessitated due to the demise of three sitting MLAs. In the 230 member house, the BJP prior to this election had 107 MLAs as opposed to the 87 of the Congress.

The BJP also put up a good showing in Uttar Pradesh where it won 6 out of the 7 seats.

The Samajwadi Party ended up with one. In Gujarat, the BJP put up a stellar performance, where it ended up winning all 8 seats.