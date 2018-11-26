In MP polls, BJP fields most richest candidates, Cong has more with criminal background

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections would see a total of 464 candidates with a criminal background contesting.

Association for Democratic Reforms said in its report that out of the 2,716 candidates analysed, 464 or 17 per cent have declared pending criminal cases against them.

In the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 2,494 candidates analysed, 407(16%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

295(11%) have declared serious criminal cases. In 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, 263 (11%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to Murder: 16 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302).

Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 6 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such as Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), and Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365).

Candidates with cases related to Crime Against Women: 20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A), and Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354).

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 65(30%) out of 220 candidates analysed from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 108(48%) out of 223 candidates analysed from Indian National Congress (INC), 43 (21%) out of 206 candidates analysed from AAP, and 37 (17%) out of 214 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 38(17%) out of 220 candidates analysed from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 55(25%) out of 223 candidates analysed from Indian National Congress (INC), 30 (15%) out of 206 candidates analysed from AAP, and 22 (10%) out of 214 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 76(33%) constituencies in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

Financial background:

Out of the 2,716 candidates, 656(24%) are crorepatis. In 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 2494 candidates, 472 (19%) were crorepatis.

Among the major parties 179(81%) out of 220 candidates analysed from BJP, 173(78%) out of 223 candidates analysed from INC, 52(24%) out of 214 candidates analysed from BSP, 38(18%) out of 206 candidates from AAP, 17(35%) out of 48 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections is Rs 1.73 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 220 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 6.23 crores, 223 INC candidates analysed is Rs 8.62 crores, 206 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 67.72 lakhs , 214 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.16 crores.

Other details:

1,065(39%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 1,344 (49%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 271(10%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 35 candidates have not declared their age whereas one candidate has declared his age to be below 25 years.

235(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election this year. In 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, 180(7%) out of 2494 candidates analysed were women.