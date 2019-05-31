In Modi Sarkar 2.0, Amit Shah may get either Home or Finance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: Some were on expected lines, but there were surprises too at the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent faces like Sushma Swaraj and Suresh Prabhu were missing, but the big news was Amit Shah joining the Cabinet. He was sworn in after Modi and Rajnath Singh.

The other surprise pick was former foreign secretary, S Jaishankar. Although the Modi-Shah led BJP is known for surprising everyone, there are some indications about the portfolios that Shah and Jaishankar are likely to handle.

While many say that Shah would end up handling home, there is a bigger chance that he may be given the finance portfolio.

If Shah takes up the Home portfolio, then there is a likelihood that Rajnath Singh may get Defence. There is also talk that S Jaishankar may be made the Minister for External Affairs considering his vast experience on the subject.

Outgoing law minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad may be given commerce, while Prakash Javadekar may retain the HRD ministry. The name of Hardeep Singh Puri too is being considered for the post of commerce minister.