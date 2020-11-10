In meeting with Xi, Imran Khan, PM Modi to underscore importance of regional integrity, sovereignty

Taken away from PSGPC, Imran Khan govt gives control of Kartarpur Gurudwara to Muslim body

New Delhi, Nov 10: Cross border terror, economic cooperation and Afghanistan will be the focus when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes face to face with Chinese president, Xi Jinping at the SCO summit that will be held virtually today.

The meeting that will be chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin will also see the participation of Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan. Sources tell OneIndia that PM Modi will reiterate the need for all to honour regional integrity and sovereignty. Due to the pandemic the meeting is being held virtually. This would mean that the PM Modi and Xi will not be able to hold a bilateral. During the Bishkek SCO summit in 2019, the two leaders held a bilateral.

The source cited above said that the the PM will also call for action against countries that support terror.

There will also be other decisions relating to major initiatives and projects in the sphere of economy and trade. Apart from the Moscow Declaration, there will be SCO statements on the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the World War II, COVID-19, spread of terrorism and digital economy.

The two leaders will meet at summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on November 10, the BRICS summit on November 17 and G20 summit on November 21.

While the BRICS and SCO grouping will be hosted by Russia, the G-20 will be organised by Saudi Arabia. The two leaders would also meet at the 15th East Asia Summit, which will be held virtually from November 12 to 15.

Both leaders are meeting for the first time after tensions broke out between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The meeting of the two leaders is important considering the fact that several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have not yielded the desired results.

The SCO is a more important forum for India to underscore concerns about terrorism and also the need to respect regional integrity and sovereignty.