In Mathura, BJP MP Hema Malini takes tractor ride to woo Govardhan voters

New Delhi,Apr 05: Hema Malini, BJP MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura constituency, Uttar Pradesh on Friday kick-started her election campaign from the farms of Mathura. Malini was seen driving a tractor in a farm in Mathura's Govardhan.

Clad in pink saree, the sitting MP from Mathura posed with a victory sign from the tractor.

On Monday, Malini had announced her poll campaign after she posted her photographs posing with sickle and hay bales, from the farmlands in Mathura.

Twitter was quick to react to the photos of the MP, sickle in hand and working on a farm. While some praised the actor for showing her dedication to the cause and her constituency, some others were not so taken in by the photos.

Malini was faced with allegations that she hardly visited Mathura, which is seen as rural constituency.

Malini, who has announced that this is the last election she is fighting, filed her nomination papers after a puja led by Yogi Adityanath in Mathura on 25 March. The constituency is due to vote on 18 April.

Seeking re-election, Malini is fielded against Congress's Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP's Kunwar Narendra Singh.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Hema Malini of the BJP was elected from this seat. She defeated Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Yogesh Kumar Dwivedi of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who stood at the third place in the electoral battle here.

Hema Malini got 574,633 as against Jayant Chaudhary who got 243,890 votes in 2014 polls.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, major political parties have declared their candidates from the seat and there are independent candidates fighting from the seat too. This time too, the BJP has fielded Hema Malini from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

