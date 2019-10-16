In massive job cut, UP govt to terminate 25,000 home guards

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Uttar Pradesh government is doing away with 25,000 home guards, saying the state cannot afford the new allowances the Supreme Court has asked it to pay.

The daily allowance for the home guards is now Rs 672, up from the Rs 500 before the court order in July. The government said this would have cost the state an extra expenditure of Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore every month.

It, therefore, decided not to deploy home guards meant for security at police stations and traffic signals. The home guards are not permanent employees and are recruited on a casual basis.

The government later said that it is trying to find a solution to the problem.

When asked about the matter, UP chief secretary RK Tiwari told reporters in Ayodhya, "Diwali will be celebrated in every household. We are mulling on how this problem can be resolved."

Officials said a large number of home guards were taken on in April. The Supreme Court in July, however, meant a hike in the cost of deploying them.

"The decision not to deploy 25,000 home guards was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary," according to an order issued by additional director general BP Jogdand.