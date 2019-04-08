  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Manipur voters say government failed to provide better law and order

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 08: The Manipur Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (42.94%), Agricultural Loan Availability (36.25%), and Electricity for Agriculture (35.46%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Manipur.

    In Manipur voters say government failed to provide better law and order
    Representational Image

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that the performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.16 on a scale of 5), Agricultural Loan Availability (1.62), and Electricity for Agriculture (1.29) was rated as Below Average.

    J&K voter seeks better employment opportunity, unhappy with handling of terror

    In rural Manipur, top most voters' priorities were Agriculture Loan Availability (46%), Electricity for Agriculture (45%), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (45%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (1.62 on a scale of 5), Electricity for Agriculture (1.29), and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.86) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.29) and Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.31) in rural Manipur.

    For the urban voters in Manipur, the top most priorities were Drinking Water (46%), Better Public Transport (44%), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (40%).

    Urban Bengal yearns for jobs, water

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Drinking Water (1.75 on a scale of 5), Better Public Transport (1.43), and Better Hospitals/ Primary Healthcare Centres (1.33) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Law and Order/Policing (1.62) and Electricity for Domestic Use (1.71) in urban Manipur.

    More MANIPUR News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    manipur law and order association for democratic reforms

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue