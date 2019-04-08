In manifesto, BJP says committed to abrogate Article 35A, 370

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its poll manifesto reiterating its demand for abortion of article 370 and article 35-A presently challenged through various public interest litigations (PILs) in the Supreme Court of India.

"In the last five years, we have made all necessary efforts to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir through decisive actions and a firm policy. We are committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of development and provide adequate financial resources to all the regions of the state. We reiterate our position, since the time of the Jan Sangh, to the abrogation of Article 370," the BJP Lok Sabha election manifesto reads.

The BJP manifesto says that Article 35A is an obstacle to the development of the state and hence needs to go.

The BJP manifesto reads, "We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the rovision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state. We will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state."

The poll manifesto of the saffron party also reassures migrant Kashmiri Pandits to their home and promises resettlement of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs).