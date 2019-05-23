  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Mandya, Sumalatha wins by over 90,000 votes against Nikhil Kumaraswamy

    By
    |

    Mandya, May 23: Independent candidate with BJP-support Sumalatha Ambareesh won from Mandya parliament constituency. She was pitted against Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the JD (S), son of chief minister Kumaraswamy.

    Sumalatha, who entered the poll fray with the BJP's backing, won by over 90,000 votes against JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

    In Mandya, Sumalatha wins by over 90,000 votes against Nikhil Kumaraswamy
    Sumalatha Ambareesh

    Mandya has seen an interesting battle between Sumalatha and actor-turned-politician Nikhil, who is also chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson.

    Interesting trend in Karnataka, same party leading in assembly, Centre for the first time in 2 decad

    Apart from Sumalatha Ambareesh, three other Sumalathas are also in the fray. All of them have so far received around 3000 votes. On May 19, the exit polls had predicted Sumalatha's victory in Mandya.

    In 2014, CS Puttaraju of the JD(S) won the Mandya seat beating current Congress social media head Divya Spandana. Spandana had won the bypoll here in 2013.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AMBAREESH News

    Read more about:

    ambareesh karnataka mandya lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+69285354
    CONG+246488
    OTH6931100
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP101626
    CONG033
    OTH5510
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM31013
    SDF5510
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1130113
    BJP22022
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP48102150
    TDP121224
    OTH101
    Full Results

    TRAILING

    Dolly Sharma - INC
    Ghaziabad
    TRAILING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue