Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

In Mandya, Ramanagara by-poll results, BJP has something to smile about

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 7: The BJP may have been 4:1 down against the Congress-JD(S) combine in the Karnataka by-elections, but here are some take aways from the polls that the party could take some solace from.

    Dr. Siddaramaiah
    Dr. Siddaramaiah

    Also Read | Karnataka by-poll: Alliance chemistry worked, Central BJP need to micro-manage state

    The BJP bettered its tally in both Ramanagara and Mandya, which have traditionally been Congress and JD(S) strongholds. The party for the first time polled over 2,00,000 votes in Mandya and this could have been due to the infighting between the Congress and JD(S) at the local level.

    In the 2018 May assembly elections, the BJP had managed just 32,064 votes in Mandya. However in the by-elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, the BJP's Dr. Siddaramaiah polled 2,44,377 votes as opposed to the 5,53,374 polled by L R Shivarame Gowda of the JD(S). In the May elections, the JD(S) polled 69,421, while the Congress got 47,813 votes.

    The BJP also managed to improve its tally in Ramanagara. In the May elections, the BJP had managed just 4,871 votes. The JD(S) bagged 92,626 while the Congress ended up with 69,990.

    Also Read | Karnataka By-Election Results: It's 4:1 victory for Congress-JD(S) alliance

    In the by-election despite the epic embarrassment for the BJP just two days before the polls, the party polled 15,906 votes. L Chandrashekhar had returned to the Congress just two days before the elections and had this not been the case and the party managed its campaign better, it could have ended up with much more votes.

    Read more about:

    bjp congress jds alliance mandya karnataka bypolls 2018

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 5:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue