    In major diplomatic win for India, deadly JeM terrorist deported from UAE

    New Delhi, Apr 03: In a major diplomatic win for India, a top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist and one of the key conspirators of the Pulwama attack has been deported from the United Arab Emitrates.

    An officer of the National Investigation Agency informed OneIndia that the UAE has deported Nisar Ahmed Tantray, an accused in the Pulwama Lethpora CRPF camp attack.

    In major diplomatic win for India, deadly JeM terrorist deported from UAE
    He had escaped to the UAE post the attack in 2017.

    Hizbul terrorist tried to replicate Pulwama attack, but chickened out

    On India's request, he was placed under detention by the UAE authorities on March 31, following which he was deported, the NIA officer also informed.

    In the attack 5 CRPF personnel had been martyred. Officials say that this is a major diplomatic win for India and signals the enhanced cooperation with the UAE in matters relating to security.

    The attack was carried out in December 2017. Tantray is said to have fled the country in February 2018. After his detention, he was flown back to India in a special aircraft. India handed out information relating to the JeM terrorist after the intelligence agencies zeroed in on his location.

    Nisar is the brother of Noor Mohammad Tantray, who was one referred to as the 'merchant of death,' by a Delhi court. Noor had been killed in an encounter, just a few days before the Lethpora attack.

    Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 5:46 [IST]
