  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In Maharashtra potboiler is Congress pushing for an NCP CM?

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 12: In a major twist in the Maharashtra politics, the Congress has reportedly agreed to support an alternate 'non-BJP' government, but on the condition that the CM should be from the NCP. A News 18 report based on sources says the Congress wants NCP CM with Shiv Sena support.

    Shiv Sena broke alliance with the BJP over the CM post. There were no other major problems in the decades-old alliance, but for Sena's contentious '50-50' sharing of CM's post.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    On Monday, for a brief while, it seemed as if the Shiv Sena would be able to install its chief minister in the state with support from NCP and the Congress. Sena was to stake a government formation claim at 2.30 pm yesterday but when it became clear that the Congress would be able to finalise its stand by 4 pm, Uddhav Thackeray's party postponed its meeting with the Governor to 5 pm.

    [Just 24 hours time: Why this claim by the Shiv Sena needs to be rubbished]

    The answer from Congress never came. Sonia Gandhi was reportedly not convinced about lending support to Sena, an essentially 'Saffron Party'.

    The Congress on Monday held back its support to a possible Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra and declared in a statement shortly before Sena's deadline was to end that the Congress would need more discussions with the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

    [From Uddhav's 'Putr Moh' to #ShivSenaCheatsBalasaheb; Sena becomes a butt of jokes on Twitter]

    BJP and Shiv Sena went to elections as allies, but after results were announced, the Uddav Thackeray-led party demanded '50-50' sharing of CM's post. The BJP is not willing to give up CM post. With Shiv Sena adamant on CM post for 2.5 years, and the BJP unrelenting, there is currently a deadlock.

    In the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019, BJP won 105 seats in the polls while ally Shiv Sena won 56. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

    More MAHARAHSTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharahstra maharshtra maharashtra assembly elections 2019 shiv sena

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue