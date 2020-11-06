In Maha assembly privilege case, SC protects Arnab Goswami from arrest

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Supreme Court has protected Republic TV editor in chief, Arnab Goswami from arrest in the Maharashtra assembly privilege motion case.

The court issued contempt notice to the Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for letter on October 13 to Goswami, questioning why he breached confidentiality of privilege proceedings by moving the Supreme Court.

Senior counsel, Harish Salve appearing for Goswami said he is in jail. He is being threatened and questioned. Case after case is being filed against him. At times constitutional courts have to see the reality and not just the spokesperson.

The assembly had initiated proceedings against Goswami for using strong language against the Chief Minister of the state. The Supreme Court issued show cause returnable in two weeks as to why contempt proceedings cannot be initiated against the Speaker.

The court also said that every citizen has a right under Article 32 of the Constitution to approach the SC directly.