In lieu of money or facilitating a surrender: The case so far against decorated J&K cop

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: Davinder Singh, the decorated police officer arrested in a terrorism case has claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further.

However, sources tell OneIndia that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source, however, added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.

Meanwhile, he would be questioned for his alleged links with Afzal Guru. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar while confirming the arrest of Davinder Singh said that the officer would be treated like any other terrorist.

He would be questioned for his links with Afzal Guru, Kumar said. He also said that another person, a lawyer by profession had also bee caught. Singh, on the other hand, is a decorated police officer who had served in the Special Operations Group and had earned a President's medal.

In the year 2004, Afzal Guru, who was lodged in the Tihar jail had written a letter to his lawyer. In the letter he had said that Singh then posted with the J&K Police's Special Operations Group had asked him to take Mohammad, a Pakistani national identified as one of those who carried out the Parliament attack to Delhi, rent a flat and purchase a car for him.

Afzal had also named another officer Shanty Singh, who along with Singh allegedly tortured him at the STF camp. He further mentioned that the name of Altaf Hussain the brother in law of SSP Ashaq Hussain, who first brokered his release with Davinder Singh and took him to the DySP.

Kumar said that the officer had worked in many anti-terrorist operations. He had however committed a heinous crime and hence was arrested, Vijay Kumar also said.

Sources tell OneIndia that the terrorists along with the DSP were arrested in a joint operation of the police and Army on the national highway near Mirbazar.

Two AK-47 rifles were recovered in a raid at the officer's residence, the source also added. This is the first instance in which such a senior officer has been arrested along with terrorists.

The arrested terrorist, Syed Naveed Baba was wanted in several cases. He was an IED expert and was wanted in the killing and attacks on truckers and locals, security officials said.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been declared after the Intelligence Bureau has warned of fresh attempts to spruce up violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Top Home Ministry officials familiar with the development confirmed that there would be an attempt to send in battle-hardened terrorists from both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The source also said that infiltration attempts of these terrorists would not just be made in Jammu and Kashmir, but in Punjab as well. The input is a very credible one and actionable. In the wake of this Grade A alert, it has been decided not to pull out troops from Jammu and Kashmir for now. There would be a spurt in terror-related activity from March onwards, the Home Ministry official also said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a security review meeting along with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

The focus of the meeting was on the ongoing protests at the universities and also those against the new citizenship law. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the northeastern states, were also discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau chief, Arvind Kumar. The source said that while the overall scenario was discussed in general, the major part of the meeting was dedicated to reviewing the security ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

During the discussion on Jammu and Kashmir, it was decided that the restoration of broadband and internet connectivity be put on hold for some time. There should be no hurried decision on this as it could lead to violence, it was also decided at the meeting. On the deployment of troops at the Valley, it was decided that no further withdrawal shall take place immediately. Any decision in this regard would be taken in the summer after a thorough review, it was also decided at the meeting.