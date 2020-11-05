Bihar Elections 2020: PM Modi promises to fulfil all aspirations of people if elected to power

In letter to people of Bihar, PM Modi says he needs Nitish Kumar for development

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of Bihar has said that it is a matter of pride that development was the focus.

In four page letter, the PM said that he needs the Nitish Kumar government so that development does not stall.

In Bihar people are voting on the issue of caste, but on development. The people of Bihar want a strong resolve in their leader and not false promises. People want honesty and not corruption.

The PM also said that the people of Bihar will benefit with an NDA government. There will further improvements in Ease of Living, the PM also said.

He also said that Bihar witnessed development under the NDA government. People believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going on in Bihar. I am confident that power of double engine will take the state to new heights of development, he also added.

The final phase of voting will take place on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.