  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In late night statement, Pilot indicates how he can cut Gehlot to size

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 13: The Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to Sachin Pilot, a late night statement released on WhatsApp said.

    Meanwhile the Congress has called for a meeting of all its Rajasthan legislators and also rushed two central observers, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur. The Congress leadership is looking to iron out differences between Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

    In late night statement, Pilot indicates how he can cut Gehlot to size

    The Gehlot camp sounded confident about the stability of the government. A large number of Congress and other legislators supporting the government, met with Gehlot at his residence. There is no danger to the government. All MLAs are with us, Ashok Chandana, a close aide of Gehlot said.

    Rajasthan crisis: 75 MLAs attended CM Gehlot's meeting

    In the 200 member assembly, the Congress has the support of 125 MLAs including 107 of its own legislators. The party has the backing of 13 independents and 5 from other parties. In the house where the majority mark is 101, the BJP has 72 legislators and also the support of three Hanuman Beniwal Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

    The developments have drawn plenty of reactions from both the Congress and BJP. Senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal said, "worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?"

    Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress," Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress recently said in a tweet.

    More ASHOK GEHLOT News

    Read more about:

    ashok gehlot sachin pilot rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue