In Kashmirfight blog case, cops collect incriminating evidence after questioning 4 journalists

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Kashmir police have found credible evidence with regard the mastermind who is behind the blog kashmirfight.wordpress.com.

In a note the police said Mir Hilal, resident of Bemina (Journalist- TRTworld), Md Shah Abbas, (Freelance journalist), Azhar Qadri, (Journalist-The Tribune) and Showkat Motta(was editor-in-chief of The Narrator and currently working at a wholesale shop) were called in for questioning.

On the basis of the evidence, four different places were searched after obtaining proper warrants the police said. During the searches, mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets were seized the police said.

For the purpose of investigation, all the above four persons were called for questioning and were allowed to go in the evening and have been directed to present themselves today again, the police said.

The investigation is in progress and the scrutiny of electronic gadgets is also going on. So far various numbers of Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi have been found, besides they are also found have been in contact of various virtual numbers, the note also added.

IGP Kashmir denied it to be an issue of harassing journalists but a due process of law is being followed while investigating a sensitive case. He advised media fraternity not to spread false news or narrative which may amount to unnecessary interference in investigation of case. The involved persons would be arrested in this case as and when the evidences are collected, the police also said.

