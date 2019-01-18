  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    In Karnataka, a crisis is not over until the last MLA returns

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 18: In cricket it is often said that it is not over until the last ball is bowled. In Karnataka, the case is similar. Three Congress MLAs are still elusive and this means that the BJP has not lost all hopes as yet. The Operation Lotus is not over until the last MLA returns.

    In Karnataka, a crisis is not over until the last MLA returns
    Image Courtesy: @INCKarnataka

    All eyes would be on the Congress Legislature Party, which has been convened to put an end to the crisis that has dragged on in the state for the past one week. The meeting is aimed at putting to rest speculation that the Congress is not a united house.

    Also Read | Traditional rivals to allies: How effective is the Cong-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

    It would be interesting to see how many turn up at the meeting. The BJP is keeping a close watch on Congress MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatalli. These MLAs are still in Mumbai and have not made their intentions clear.

    There were others too part of this sulk list, but the Congress managed to win them over. Shivram Hebbar and J N Ganesh too were presumed missing, but they return to Bengaluru and declared that they were still with the party. Hebbar termed the episode as a misunderstanding and said that he was away at Andaman and Nicobar with his grandchildren.

    The leader mob the CLP, Siddaramaiah who would convene the meeting has warned absentees. He said that remaining absent would invite action under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the anti-defection law.

    Also Read | Operation Lotus: An unwanted adventure, when focus should have been the LS polls

    Hebbar, Ganesh and Anand Singh said that they would attend the meeting. However B Nagendra would stay away as he has a court case to attend. He however said that he is very much with the Congress.

    Read more about:

    operation lotus bjp karnataka congress congress legislature party siddaramaiah

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue