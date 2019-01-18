In Karnataka, a crisis is not over until the last MLA returns

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 18: In cricket it is often said that it is not over until the last ball is bowled. In Karnataka, the case is similar. Three Congress MLAs are still elusive and this means that the BJP has not lost all hopes as yet. The Operation Lotus is not over until the last MLA returns.

All eyes would be on the Congress Legislature Party, which has been convened to put an end to the crisis that has dragged on in the state for the past one week. The meeting is aimed at putting to rest speculation that the Congress is not a united house.

It would be interesting to see how many turn up at the meeting. The BJP is keeping a close watch on Congress MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatalli. These MLAs are still in Mumbai and have not made their intentions clear.

There were others too part of this sulk list, but the Congress managed to win them over. Shivram Hebbar and J N Ganesh too were presumed missing, but they return to Bengaluru and declared that they were still with the party. Hebbar termed the episode as a misunderstanding and said that he was away at Andaman and Nicobar with his grandchildren.

The leader mob the CLP, Siddaramaiah who would convene the meeting has warned absentees. He said that remaining absent would invite action under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the anti-defection law.

Hebbar, Ganesh and Anand Singh said that they would attend the meeting. However B Nagendra would stay away as he has a court case to attend. He however said that he is very much with the Congress.