    In just 40 days, Maitri Bridge built over Indus river in Leh, Twitterati hails Indian Army

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Indian Army built the longest suspension bridge over Indus river in Leh in just 40 days, making a record of its own.

    The bridge has been named 'Maitri Bridge', symbolising the excellent civil-military relations existing in the Leh-Ladakh region.

    Image Courtesy: @adgpi

    The construction of the bridge was undertaken by the combat engineers of 'Sahas aur Yogyata' regiment of 'Fire and Fury Corps' of the Indian Army. The bridge is built using around 500 tonnes of bridge equipment and construction material.

    The 260-feet long bridge is likely to give a major boost to connectivity in remote areas in Ladakh.

    The cable suspension bridge that has been opened for the public was constructed to help the residents of Choglamsar, Stok and Chuchot villages, which are the largest villages in the Ladakh region.

    Spare us say veterans over Army being used for political gains

    The bridge was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of senior war veterans from Ladakh region along with Lt Gen Y K Joshi, AVSM, VrC, SM and General Officer Commanding 'Fire and Fury Corps', reported the daily.

    Meanwhile, the civilians from the village have thanked the Indian army for their help. People from all over the nation have lauded the army for their wonderful work.

